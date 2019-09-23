 
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

Sunil Gavaskar Asks "Who Should Bat At No. 4" In KBC Style During 3rd T20I. Watch

Updated: 23 September 2019 10:31 IST

Sunil Gavaskar asked the audience, "who should bat at number four", in a way which Amitabh Bachchan asks in his show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

India lost the third T20I by nine wickets in Bengaluru. © AFP

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar left social media in splits after one of his video imitating actor Amitabh Bachchan, while doing commentary for the third T20 International between India and South Africa in Bengaluru, went viral on internet. The 72-year-old asked the audience, "who should bat at number four", in a way which Amitabh Bachchan asks in his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. "This is gold from Sunny G. How is that for a KBC rendition, Sunny G Style. #INDvSA," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captioned the video, in which Sunil Gavaskar can be heard speaking with Harsha Bhogle in the commentary box.

During the 11th over, a graphic appeared on screen, with text reading: "Who should bat at 4 for India in T20I," along with four options Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

"Yes, it's a Kaun Banega Crorepati question," Gavaskar can be heard saying in the 49-second-long video.

Gavaskar continued further by giving the audience four options, which followed Bhogle's attempt to copy Amitabh Bachchan's voice.

Meanwhile, India lost the third T20I by nine wickets in Bengaluru and the three-match series against South Africa concluded in 1-1 draw.

India had won the second T20I by seven wickets in Mohali, after the series opener washed out in Dharamsala.

On Sunday, Quinton de Kock took the matters in his own hands by hitting a well-composed half-century as South Africa beat India by nine wickets to level series.

South Africa bowlers Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin and Beuran Hendricks shared seven wickets between them to restrict India to a paltry 134/9 in the stipulated overs on a Bengaluru track.

Captain De Kock then led the charge for South Africa to ensure his side draws level. His unbeaten 52-ball knock was laced with six boundaries and five hits over the fence.

Highlights
  • Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar left social media in splits
  • He was heard imitating actor Amitabh Bachchan while doing commentary
  • He asked the audience, "who should bat at number four"
