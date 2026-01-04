India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand was announced on Saturday, and it turned out to be yet another disappointment for pacer Mohammed Shami. The veteran right-arm quick, who was part of India's Champions Trophy-winning squad in 2025, has been sidelined ever since. Shami, who was earlier recovering from an injury, was ignored for the Test series against England, West Indies, and South Africa. Later, he also missed out on selection for the ODIs against Australia, and now against the Blackcaps.

Shami's omission came as a surprise, as the 35-year-old had boosted his selection hopes with a stellar performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, BCCI's premier 50-over domestic tournament.

Amid the debate, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan backed Shami, stating that the pacer can redeem himself with a strong showing in the upcoming IPL.

"The biggest talking point is Mohammed Shami. What is his future? He's not someone who came yesterday, played a few matches and left. He has taken 450-500 international wickets, which is a huge number. If you have taken more than 400 wickets and then you get dropped and questions are raised about your fitness - that happens with everyone. As long as you play cricket, you have to keep proving yourself," said Irfan on his YouTube channel.

"But Shami has already bowled 200 overs. After bowling 200 overs, if fitness is the question, then fitness has already been shown. What more improvement is needed, only the selection committee knows what they are thinking. If I were him, I would go and play the IPL and create havoc. I would take the new ball and perform at such a level. Domestic cricket performances are discussed, but when the IPL comes and you show your old rhythm and fitness, then no one can ignore you. The whole world watches the IPL. If you perform there, you make your place in the squad again. I believe his doors should not be closed," he added.

The ODIs between India and New Zealand will kick-start from January 11. The three-match series will be followed by five T20I matches.