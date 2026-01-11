The buzz around ODIs in India is more than ever before now that it is the only international format that star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are active in. Therefore, fanfare was high in Vadodara as Team India geared up for the first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday. Kohli gave out autographs to a bunch of children ahead of the match, but images and videos of him doing so have gone viral because the eagle-eyed netizens spotted that one of the kids looked exactly like a young Virat Kohli.

Several posts on social media have since highlighted the striking resemblance between Kohli and a young fan.

Kohli, on his part, appeared to wear a broad smile as he gave autographs to the young fans that had gathered in Vadodara.

Virat Kohli smiled after seeing his childhood look-alike kid pic.twitter.com/QHMh1cDuBU — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 9, 2026

This kid literally looks like childhood Kohli https://t.co/pmrz0zorQx pic.twitter.com/kND7vpU4on — Dive (@crickohlic) January 9, 2026

Arshdeep Singh shot a video with Virat Kohli, which is going viral on social media like fire



The young fan met Virat Kohli during photoshoot session for the New Zealand ODI series. pic.twitter.com/A1ZV7Iqdf9 — Jara (@JARA_Memer) January 10, 2026

All eyes will once again be on stalwarts and former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when India take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kotambi International Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday. The venue is set to host its first-ever men's ODI game, and the match will mark the return of men's internationals at the venue.

The last men's international game played here was also between India and New Zealand when the two sides squared off on December 4, 2010, and current head coach Gautam Gambhir stood out for India with a magnificent century.

The series could very well be Rohit and Kohli's final appearance in Indian colours until July this year, as it's the team's last ODI series before the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The series will mark Shubman Gill's first assignment since being left out of India's T20 World Cup squad, with the 25-year-old set to return as captain of the ODI team. He will be chasing his first series win as India's ODI captain, having been ruled out of the previous ODI series against South Africa and losing the assignment against Australia in October down under.

