Veteran batter Virat Kohli looked like a complete warrior on Sunday as he fought a lone battle for Team India against New Zealand in Indore. In the third and final ODI of the three-match series, Kohli produced a memorable knock of 124 runs while chasing 338. However, his effort wasn't enough to take India over the line, as the hosts were bowled out for 296. Despite the loss, Indian fans cherished Kohli's performance and marvelled at his remarkable fitness level, even at the age of 37.

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull praised Kohli for his supreme fitness and excellent shot selection.

"Some of the shots were just crisp and clean. Beyond that, it is how he manoeuvres the field and how he runs between the wickets. There is still an air of youth about him. Despite his age and experience, he'd probably still be the fittest guy on that side. That is professionalism," Doull said on JioHotstar.

"The willingness to keep trying to win games, to drag your team back into the contest when they are so far behind, and to run as hard as he does - for his own runs and for his teammates. There's so much to love about how he's playing at the moment. May he stick around in international cricket until he's 44 or 45 years old," he added.

This knock was Kohli's seventh ODI century against New Zealand - the most by any batter against the Kiwis in this format.

Before this match, Kohli was tied with Australia great Ricky Ponting and India legend Virender Sehwag at six centuries each. Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya are jointly placed third with five centuries apiece.

Additionally, this was Kohli's 10th century across formats against New Zealand, the most by any cricketer. He surpassed South Africa great Jacques Kallis to achieve this feat.