Veteran batter Virat Kohli once again showcased his immense talent for Team India during the first ODI of three-match series against New Zealand on Sunday in Vadodara. Chasing 301, Kohli played a magnificent knock of 93 runs, which included four boundaries and a six. Courtesy of his knock, India registered a five-wicket win with one over to spare and took 1-0 lead over the Kiwis. Apart from his batting, Kohli also entertained the crowd with his hilarious on-field antics.

One funny incident took place in the 34th over of New Zealand's innings after Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant catch to dismiss Glenn Phillips on Kuldeep Yadav's delivery.

Kuldeep trapped Phillips with his ultimate spin as the Kiwi batter tried going for a drive. The ball hit the edge and Iyer took a catch at the point. Before completing the catch, Iyer took some steps forward and then fell on the ground.

As the team celebrated the wicket, Kohli danced like a snake-charmer and mocked Iyer over his action.

Kohli scaled yet another milestone as he became the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket and the second most prolific scorer behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Playing in his 624th innings, Kohli got to the milestone by hitting a four off New Zealand leg-spinner Adithya Ashok. Tendulkar had reached the landmark during his 644th innings, while Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, only the third player in the 28000-run club, crossed the feat in his 666th innings.

"Honestly, if I look back at my whole journey, it's nothing short of a dream come true. I've always known my abilities, when I came in and I had to work for a lot more to get to the place I am today.

"God has blessed me with way too much for me to complain about anything. So I feel nothing but gratitude. I always look back at my whole journey with a lot of grace and and a lot of gratitude in my heart and I feel I feel proud about it." Kohli, who was named player of the match, the 45th time in his career, gets adulation of cricket fans wherever he goes and plays.

(With PTI Inputs)