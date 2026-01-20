New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson said the five-match T20I series against India, beginning on Wednesday, offers a perfect preparation opportunity for his side ahead of next month's T20 World Cup. Buoyed with their recent 2-1 ODI series win against India, New Zealand will take on the World Cup co-hosts in the first T20I at Nagpur. “It's literally perfect prep,” Ferguson, who is set to join the Kiwi camp in India, told reporters before his departure. “I know they're not the grounds potentially we'll play, but just the experience at the time, whether there's dew factor, whether there's condition factor, it's nice to get on the turf and have such a decent build-up into the World Cup.

“India are one of the top teams in the world, and in their own conditions are world-class. Much like the one-day series, the boys will play hard,” he added.

Ferguson, who is in Punjab Kings' roster for IPL 2026, said he has been bowling full tilt for the last one week after suffering a calf injury earlier this month during an ILT20 match in the UAE.

He is also set to take a short paternity break during the T20 World Cup as February 20 is the expected date for his child's birth.

“It's not been officially released yet, but it looks like we're tracking all well to definitely be involved in the series (against India),” he said.

Ferguson, however, was not named in an updated New Zealand squad list on Tuesday. He is on a comeback trail having not played any cricket for the Kiwis last year due to injury.

Ferguson also ruled out retirement from international cricket even though he is among five players who opted out of a central contract with New Zealand Cricket.

“I still feel fit, I still feel like I'm contributing. If there's ever a day I wake up and I'm not contributing to a win, or if I don't think I'm deserving of playing for the team, then I'll put my boots on the wall,” he said.

“But at this stage, I still think I'm one of the best, certainly ready to perform at a World Cup.” With his last ODI appearance coming in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against India, the 34-year-old said he still strives to play 50-overs cricket.

“I love 50-over cricket. It's kind of where I made my name, a little bit more than T20, but I love the game,” said Ferguson.

