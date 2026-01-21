Indian cricket team T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has faced significant criticism lately for his dismal run of form. However, ahead of the first T20I clash against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday, he stated that he will concentrate on his game and focus on what is important for the team. Since becoming the T20I captain, Suryakumar-who was once the top-ranked T20I batter in the world-has struggled massively, with his last half-century dating back to October 2024. Nevertheless, he remained unconcerned about his personal form, asserting that he will continue to back himself to score big.

"I have batted at both positions for India. My stats at No. 4 are slightly better, although they are good at No. 3 also. But we are flexible with that," he said at the pre-match press conference.

"We will see; if the situation demands that we send in a right-hander-for instance, if Sanju Samson gets out-then I will go in. Otherwise, Tilak [Varma], who is now injured, has been doing really well at number three."

"I've been short of runs, but I can't change my identity. I have decided to keep doing what I have been doing for the last three or four years, as that has brought me a lot of success."

"If the performance comes, I'll take it; if it doesn't, it's back to the drawing board. I'm still batting in the nets the way I always have," he added.

The series against New Zealand will be an important one for Suryakumar as he will be looking to regain his form just in time for the T20 World Cup 2026.

"Had I been playing an individual sport like TT or tennis, I would have worried about my form. But this is a team sport, and my first responsibility is to ensure that my team does well."

"If the team wins, I am happy. If I can contribute to the team's success, then that is fine; if not, it doesn't matter, as these things happen. I have to look out for the 14 other players as well, and there is no place for chasing personal milestones," Suryakumar concluded.