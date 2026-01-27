A batting stalwart during his active days, Sunil Gavaskar was left speechless witnessing Team India's dominant victory over New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Sunday before coming up with a "supercalifragilisticfantabulously, wonderfully amazing" praise for the team. Thanks to Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's half-centuries, India reached the target of 154 runs in just 10 overs, with the former going on to break a few more records. The performance was a testament to the level the Indian team is operating at, especially a couple of weeks before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Gavaskar, analysing the game after the match, hailed Team India's all-round show despite the overwhelming performance the batters managed to produce on the field.

"Look at everything, not just the batting," Gavaskar said at the post-match show on JioHotstar. "Their bowling, their catching, their outfielding - they were a champion side." Gavaskar even said that every single team across the world would be wondering how to compete with this Indian side. "What do we do against this side? How do we stop this side? This is a side to beat. This is a side that will take some beating."

Abhishek reached his half-century in 14 balls, narrowly missing out on Yuvraj Singh's world record of fifty in 12 balls. Gavaskar, however, has no doubt that Abhishek would eventually break the record of his mentor.

"Getting to a fifty that quickly is very tough," he said. "But what Abhishek has been showing over the last many matches is that he's capable of doing that. One time he's done it in 14 deliveries, another time in 16, so he's getting there."

"Who knows, maybe one day he'll go past it," Gavaskar said. "And if that happens, the happiest person will be Yuvraj."

"There is a little tinge when your record is taken, but who has taken it? An Indian. That's what matters."

India's performances against the Kiwis truly affirm their credentials as the favourites, going into the T20 World Cup next month.

"It won't always be this easy," he said. "But this is a side that will take some beating."