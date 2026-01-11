Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan showed belief in young star Nitish Kumar Reddy. India have been using Reddy as an alternative for Hardik Pandya in white-ball cricket, but the player has failed to live up to expectations so far. Pathan is of the opinion that the selectors and the team management need to give Reddy more chances as there are a few fast-bowling all-rounders who can click speeds of around 130 kmph. India have rested Hardik for their three-match ODI series against New Zealand, while Reddy has retained his spot in the squad.

Hardik is India's first-choice fast-bowling all-rounder, but his consistent injuries have resulted in the player featuring in limited games for India. Since there is no proper back-up for Hardik, Pathan wants the selectors and the management to be patient with Reddy.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy should be given more opportunities, even if he fails. There are not many all-rounders who can bowl at 130 kmph and can bat in the middle order. Hardik Pandya became the player he is now because he was played regularly for the first 2-3 years. The selectors, the team management, and fans will have to be patient with Nitish Kumar Reddy as well, just like they were with Pandya in the past," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"If we don't show patience, then we will never see the potential turn into performances. So far, the performances have not come from Nitish Kumar Reddy. After the Test Hundred in Melbourne, we have not seen anything special from him in Tests, When he has had opportunities in white-ball cricket, even there he has not done well. But there are no other players with such a skillset," he added.

The India vs New Zealand three-match ODI series begins on January 11 in Vadodara. The second match will be played in Khandheri on January 14, while the third one will be hosted by Indore on January 18.

India's ODI squad vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer (Vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.