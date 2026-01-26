Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson once again failed to make an impact with the bat in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. In the third T20I on Sunday, Samson was dismissed for a golden duck during India's chase of 154. This marked his third consecutive failure, following scores of just 10 and 6 in the previous two games. Meanwhile, amid Samson's continued struggles, Ishan Kishan has been rising through the ranks with his powerful performances, strengthening his case as a superior wicketkeeper-batter for India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

In the second T20I, Ishan smashed 76 off 32 balls, guiding India to a comfortable victory while chasing 209. On Sunday, he followed it up with a quickfire 28 off 13 balls in India's eight-wicket win in the third T20I.

After India's win, former India batter Kris Srikkanth criticised Samson's inconsistency and stated that Ishan's performances can no longer be overlooked.

"You can't drop Ishan Kishan now, no chance. Kishan is a more devastating player than Sanju Samson. I feel bad for Sanju. He seems desperate. He could have scored well in the last match and could've played well if he'd been a bit more sensible," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"The problem with Samson is his consistency. He scores a hundred but doesn't perform much thereafter. His performances have been quite up and down over the last one-and-a-half years. It has been that long since his century against South Africa," he added.

Srikkanth further stated that Ishan's exceptional form will likely result in Samson being sidelined.

"Samson has been unlucky sometimes, but at the end of the day, you're facing competition. You can't help it. Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Abhishek Sharma are certainties. Obviously, Samson will miss out. Kishan is a keeper-batter too, and he is in such dangerous form," Srikkanth said.