India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was dismissed for a golden duck by New Zealand pacer Matt Henry during the third T20I in Guwahati on Sunday. The dismissal took place on the very first delivery of India's 154-run chase; Samson attempted to flick a length ball, but it seamed in, brushed his thigh pad, and knocked back the off-stump. This marked Samson's third failure in a row, following scores of 10 and 6 in the first two matches of the series.

Henry, who will be playing alongside Samson at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026, was pumped after getting the better of his future teammate.

His sudden dip in form is a major concern for India with only days remaining until the start of the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Bishnoi and Hardik Pandya came up with game-turning spells against New Zealand as the visitors' batting unit fell like a deck of cards, leading to the BlackCaps posting 153/9 in 20 overs

Opting to field, Bumrah (3/17) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.

Playing for India after nearly a year, Bishnoi, who came in for rested Varun Chakravarthy, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, returning impressive figures of 2 for 18 while maintaining relentless control through the middle overs after Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl.

India struck early inside the power play to put the visitors on the back foot reducing them to 36/3.

Hardik (2/23) set the tone in the opening over with a stunning backward-running catch to dismiss Devon Conway (1).

He then struck in his next over as Rachin Ravindra (4) mistimed a short delivery and Bishnoi at deep square leg completed the formalities.

Bumrah, introduced as second change, made an immediate impact and was again the pick of the bowling grabbing three for 17.

India came into the clash with a 2-0 lead, and two more games left to be played after this.

