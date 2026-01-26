Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hailed batter Ishan Kishan's batting approach in the 3rd T20I against New Zealand, saying that the star wicketkeeper-batter practically killed off the game in a single over. Kishan walked out to bat on the second ball of India's 154-run chase after Matt Henry dismissed Sanju Samson on the first ball. The southpaw blasted two sixes and a four to collect 16 runs off the pacer's first over. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin suggested that Kishan walked out to bat with the intention of taking on Henry and did not hesitate to pull the trigger, despite Samson's dismissal.

"Just look at how Ishan Kishan played yesterday. Sanju Samson got a very good ball, and after a such delivery, if you are watching from outside, from the dressing room, and see someone get a ball that lands in the middle and hits the stumps, the mindset is usually to go see how it plays, maybe it will seam a bit and Matt Henry is a good bowler," said Ashwin, as quoted by The Indian Express.

The veteran cricketer highlighted that Kishan's aggressive mindset is the reason why he always fetches big sums during Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions.

"But Ishan Kishan came out and played it in such a way that the game was practically over in a single over. 16 runs, no hesitation. As soon as he played the first shot, I was amazed at what a shot he played. It was not in a slot, and it was his first ball. To play like that, you need confidence, you need skill. Ishan Kishan has always had that skill, which is why he sells for so much at every auction. But that audacity, that I am not stepping back, is a different breed that we are seeing altogether," he added.

Kishan, who recently made his comeback to international cricket after over two years, said after the match that his main goal is to enjoy his game, 'get back to basics and focus on what's important,' as he prepares himself for the T20 World Cup next month.

"I was just hoping to just go in, be calm and watch each and every ball and just play the cricketing shots which are required at that point of time," Kishan said ahead of the third T20I when asked to describe his innings from the previous game.