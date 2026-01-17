With the India-New Zealand ODI series locked at 1-1, the third and decisive match in Indore has turned into a virtual do-or-die contest for Team India. But this time, the focus is not just on runs and wickets. Off the field, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is leaving nothing to chance, especially when it comes to water. Despite Indore's reputation as India's cleanest city, it has recently been in the national spotlight for a contaminated water crisis. Against this backdrop, Team India has opted for extraordinary precautions ahead of the high-stakes match. Team India is staying at a five-star hotel in Indore, but NDTV has learned from hotel sources that captain Shubman Gill has brought along a specialised water purification machine worth nearly Rs 3 lakh. The device is capable of re-purifying even RO-treated and packaged bottled water. Gill has reportedly had the machine installed inside his personal hotel room.

The team's media manager, however, declined to comment on the development and did not clarify whether the move was directly linked to recent deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore or was part of a routine personal safety protocol.

While the hotel and stadium have extensive arrangements for safe drinking water, including packaged bottles and RO systems the Indian team is clearly opting for an added layer of caution.

This heightened alert is not entirely new to the Indian dressing room. Star batter Virat Kohli, known for his disciplined lifestyle, is famously particular about hydration. One of his strict health rules is staying adequately hydrated, and Kohli is known to drink Evian Natural Spring Water imported from France.

The caution comes amid grim realities on the ground. In Indore's Bhagirathpura area, the contaminated water tragedy has claimed 23 lives so far. While the government has acknowledged 15 deaths in the High Court, compensation has been provided to 21 families. Of the six patients currently in the ICU, one has been shifted to a general ward, while three remain on ventilator support for an extended period.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, faith also found its place alongside fitness. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir visited the renowned Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa district, where he participated in a havan and Vedic rituals.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and spinner Kuldeep Yadav visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. The two took part in the famed Bhasma Aarti and spent nearly two hours in the Nandi Hall. Cricketer KL Rahul also offered prayers at the Mahakal temple.