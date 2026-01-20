Hardik Pandya is all set to return to Team India for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. The five-match series, beginning Wednesday, will mark Hardik's first appearance for India since he suffered an injury during the Asia Cup last year. Since then, he has missed several major assignments but is now fully ready to make his comeback. Ahead of the first T20I, the BCCI shared a video from India's net session in which Hardik was seen entertaining teammates-and head coach Gautam Gambhir-with his powerful hitting.

In the video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter), the all-rounder was seen asking spectators in the stands to move aside as he prepared to launch a big shot.

Hearing this, Gambhir asked, "Tum kaha aim kar rahe ho? North Wing?" (Where are you aiming?). Hardik replied, "On the first tier."

Dialling up the intensity as #TeamIndia steps into T20I mode to take on New Zealand #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RSE2DXLFXA — BCCI (@BCCI) January 20, 2026

After watching one of Hardik's massive sixes, India captain Suryakumar Yadav reacted, "Abbey second tier pe maar diya?" (He hit it all the way to the second tier?).

This T20I series also marks the return of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah to the Indian squad.

Hardik's comeback brings crucial balance to the T20 side, as his all-round skills give the team management the flexibility to field an additional specialist player.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav will also look to reinforce his aggressive batting approach and strengthen his leadership against New Zealand.

Since Suryakumar took over as India's T20I captain in 2024, the team has enjoyed remarkable success, boasting a winning percentage of over 72 percent. For a while, these results helped overshadow the captain's own struggles with the bat-but not anymore.

(With PTI Inputs)