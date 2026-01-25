India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: India take on New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series on Sunday in Guwahati. With 2-0 lead, Suryakumar Yadav and Co now aim to seal the series with another emphatic win over the Kiwis. With just two weeks and three matches against New Zealand in the ongoing series left before the start of their T20 World Cup title defence, India's combination looks largely settled. In the second T20I, skipper Suryakumar Yadav also fought against his lean patch and played an unbeaten knock of 82 off 37 balls.

Apart from Surya, Ishan Kishan also played a powerful innings of 76 of 32 balls and justified his selection in the team.

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will take place on Sunday, January 25.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be held?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match free?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The match can be seen live on DD Sports on free-to-air.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)