Abhishek Sharma produced a breathtaking 14-ball fifty while skipper Suryakumar Yadav continued his sublime touch with another attacking half-century as India waltzed through the chase in just 10 overs to seal an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the third T20I, sealing the five-match series 3-0 here on Sunday. Chasing a modest 154, India turned the contest into a one-sided exhibition of power-hitting with Abhishek remaining unbeaten on a blistering 68 off 20 balls (7x4, 5x6) and Suryakumar smashing an equally fluent 57 not out off 26 deliveries (6x4, 3x6).

The duo stitched together an unbroken 102-run stand for the third wicket in just 40 balls to finish the game with 60 deliveries to spare.

The win makes it 11 successive T20I series won in a row by Team India, meaning they equal the world record set by Pakistan between 2016 and 2018 for the most T20I series victories in a row by a full-member nation.

Earlier, wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi marked his return with a superb spell alongside the seasoned duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as India strangled New Zealand with disciplined bowling to restrict them to an under-par 153/9.

Abhishek's assault was particularly stunning as the left-hander raced to a 14-ball fifty -- the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is, just two balls slower than his mentor Yuvraj Singh -- as he dismantled the New Zealand attack with fearless intent.

India, however, had an early hiccup as Sanju Samson's struggles at the top continued as he was dismissed for a golden duck. Matt Henry's first delivery brushing the thigh pad before crashing into the off-stump.

Samson's scores in the series now read 10, 6 and 0, putting further pressure on his spot with Ishan Kishan making a strong case with his explosive batting.

If that setback worried the hosts, Abhishek and Ishan quickly erased them.

Ishan, fresh from his match-winning 76 in Raipur, launched Henry for two sixes and a four in a single over, showcasing his imperious pull and lofted drives.

Abhishek, who had fallen for a duck in the previous game, soon joined the carnage, dancing down the track to hammer Jacob Duffy and collecting 16 runs in an over.

India's powerplay score swelled to 94/2 -- their second-best ever, just one short of the 95 they had posted against England -- effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Ishan fell for a brisk 28 off 13 balls. But there was no respite for New Zealand. Suryakumar slipped seamlessly into top gear, piercing gaps at will and improvising with his trademark scoops and flicks as Abhishek continued to clear the ropes with ease.

The pair toyed with the field and bowlers alike, wrapping up the chase in ruthless fashion to underline India's dominance and secure an unassailable series lead.

Playing for India after nearly a year, Bishnoi, who came in for rested Varun Chakravarthy, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, returning impressive figures of 2 for 18 while maintaining relentless control through the middle overs.

India struck early inside the powerplay to put the visitors on the back foot reducing them to 36/3.

Hardik (2/23) set the tone in the opening over with a stunning backward-running catch to dismiss Devon Conway (1). He then struck in his next over as Rachin Ravindra (4) mistimed a short delivery and Bishnoi at deep square leg completed the formalities.

Bumrah, introduced as second change, made an immediate impact and was again the pick of the bowling grabbing three for 17.

Returning after being rested for the Raipur game, he knocked over Tim Seifert (12) with a full delivery that came in to uproot the off-stump.

Bishnoi then bowled with precision, denying the batters any momentum.

He prevented Glenn Phillips from reaching a deserved fifty, dismissing him for 48 with his figures reading 3-0-9-1 after operating in the fifth, eighth and 12th overs.

Mark Chapman offered resistance with a brisk 23-ball 32, hitting two fours and two sixes, and stitched a 52-run stand with Phillips to steady the innings.

However, Bishnoi broke the partnership with a sharp take by Sanju behind the stumps.

At the other end, Kuldeep Yadav had an off day.

After conceding just three runs in his first over, the left-arm wrist spinner was taken apart in his second, leaking 19 runs as Chapman smashed him for successive six and four before Phillips cleared long-on.

Kuldeep appeared to experiment too much with flight and length, allowing New Zealand batters brief momentum.

Despite that passage, India quickly regained control through tight spells from Bumrah, Hardik and Bishnoi, ensuring New Zealand could never break loose.

