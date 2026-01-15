India's defeat in the second ODI against New Zealand highlighted various flaws in the team that were otherwise hidden due to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's exemplary performances with the bat. In a match where the veteran duo failed to continue their hot form, India lost the match while failing to even challenge the opponent team. Speaking at the post-match press conference, assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate refused to shield his players as he urged the bowlers, particularly spinners, to pull up their socks.

"We probably want to bowl a little bit better than we did tonight," Ten Doeschate said, pointing directly at India's poor spin performance and the need for sharper execution in the 50-over format.

India managed to pick just three wickets against New Zealand in the second ODI at Rajkot, with two of those going to pacers - Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna. Kuldeep Yadav did bag a wicket, of Will Young, but it came after the Kiwis had put a 162-run stand for the third wicket.

"Particularly spinners, like you say, about lengths. But we'll go back and look at those lengths in more detail. But it's never just one reason for losing a game. There's a lot of different things going into that loss tonight," he added, underlining that India's defeat was a collective failure rather than an isolated issue.

Daryl Mitchell, the Player of the Match for New Zealand, revealed that the team had orchestrated a deliberate plan to disrupt Kuldeep early in his spell during the match.

"Kuldeep is one of the best bowlers in the world, he can turn it both ways," Mitchell said after being named Player of the Match.

"It was about adapting to different situations and finding different options against him," he added, explaining the planning that went into deciding the team's gameplan, especially against the dangerous left-arm spinner.