Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed concerns over the seriousness of star all-rounder Axar Patel's injury ahead of the T20 World Cup. The player copped a blow to his finger while attempting to stop Daryl Mitchell's shot off his own bowling during the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur. Axar appeared in pain after being struck on the finger and was forced to leave the field for treatment. Abhishek Sharma bowled the remaining deliveries of Axar's over as a result.

Speaking on the incident, Harbhajan hoped the injury was not serious and that Axar would recover in time for the T20 World Cup.

"I am concerned about one thing. Axar Patel suffered an injury to his finger, and I hope that it is not a serious injury and that he recovers soon. I sincerely hope that he does not miss the World Cup for this reason, because we will need him. He is a crucial player for us," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Speaking further in the video, Harbhajan backed India to beat New Zealand in the five-match series.

"The way Team India are playing, I have no doubt that they will win this series. India smashed 238 for 7 in 20 overs - yes, you heard that right. This is the new way Team India goes about its game and simply smashes opponents. 239 is such a big target; how could New Zealand have even tried to chase it down? New Zealand tried well, but they had already lost the match after the knocks from Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh," he added.

The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series after beating the Kiwis by 48 runs in the series opener in Nagpur.

Abhishek Sharma smashed a blistering 35-ball 84, laced with eight sixes and five boundaries, as India posted a formidable 238 for seven.

In reply, New Zealand were restricted to 190 for 7 in 20 overs despite a 40-ball 78 from Glenn Phillips.