India head coach Gautam Gambhir finds a way to remain in the news, no matter if things are going wrong for him or right. A few days ago, the head coach responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Congress politician Shashi Tharoor, who said coaching the Indian cricket team is the second toughest job in the country, after being the Prime Minister. In his reply to Tharoor, Gambhir spoke about the false assumption of the head coach getting 'unlimited authority'. Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane, reacting to Gambhir's post, has asked him to stay away from social media till the T20 World Cup ends.

For the Indian team, the next big assignment remains the T20 World Cup at home. With the ongoing 5-match series against New Zealand being treated as a dress rehearsal for the mega event, India have gone 3-0 up in the series, winning the first three matches in a convincing manner.

But, with the T20 World Cup still a couple of weeks away from its commencement, Gambhir has been advised to put all his focus on the team and not on social media.

"My only response to this is that GG should probably stay away from social media. Probably not think too much about what people are saying about him or telling him. He played his cricket in a great manner, and now he's coaching Team India, which is a very responsible job," Rahane said on Cricbuzz.

"He should stay away from social media and focus on the team. That's my personal opinion. Let's just focus on the main thing: stay away from social media till the World Cup is over," he added.

Tharoor's post came after he met Gambhir in Nagpur. He wrote on social media: "In Nagpur, enjoyed a good & frank discussion with my old friend & @GautamGambhir , the man with the hardest job in India after the PM's! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm & walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success - starting today!"

Responding to the post, Gambhir had said: "Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach's supposedly "unlimited authority" will become clear. Till then, I'm amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!"

With the New Zealand series already sealed, India are set to enter the T20 World Cup among the favourites.