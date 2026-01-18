A video of India head coach Gautam Gambhir and star player Rohit Sharma is going viral on social media ahead of the side's third and deciding ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. In the surfaced clip, the Indian players are climbing the stairs when Rohit stops for an interaction, with the head coach also joining him soon after. Both the players have a funny chat with each other before they leave the spot with a laugh on their faces.

Watch it here:

Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, and Ravindra Jadeja are watching something together, and after looking at it, they discuss it among themselves and start laughing.pic.twitter.com/FICgUI5Wyv — (@rushiii_12) January 17, 2026

India's absolute dominance at home will come under examination when they meet a determined New Zealand in the decisive third ODI at the high-scoring Holkar Stadium on Sunday, with the three-match series locked at 1-1.

India have not lost a bilateral ODI series at home since March 2019, when Australia overturned a 0-2 deficit to win 3-2, including the decider in Delhi. But that history is now firmly on the line.

For New Zealand, the context is equally compelling.

The Black Caps have toured India for bilateral ODIs since 1989 but have never won a series in India and this is arguably their best opportunity to break that barren run.

Gambhir would not like another tumbling at home under his regime after getting a number of unwanted firsts. India lost five Tests at home under Gambhir apart from losing an ODI series in Sri Lanka for the first time.

India's defeat in the second ODI at Rajkot was shaped less by one extraordinary innings than by how New Zealand seized control of the middle overs.

Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten century was built on calculated aggression, particularly against spin, an area where India have been struggling of late.

Indore, with its short boundaries and minimal assistance for bowlers, offers even less margin for error.

India's ability to tackle spin has raised questions. Despite depth and power, the side has continued to show discomfort against spin in the middle overs. Strike rotation has stalled at key phases, forcing batters into high-risk options rather than controlled accumulation.

On a ground where totals can quickly spiral beyond 350, those quiet overs can decisively tilt the momentum.

(With PTI Inputs)