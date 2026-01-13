Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed Indian batting icon Virat Kohli for his recent run of form in ODI cricket, saying that he plays the format as if playing a "Delhi local league" and if he stays motivated, he culd go on playing India for next five or six years, beyond the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Runs continued to flow from Virat's willow as he registered his seventh successive score of fifty-plus straight, scoring 93 in 91 balls against New Zealand during the first ODI at Vadodara on Sunday. With two more ODIs to go, fans will be hoping he makes it nine fifty-plus scores in a row, preferably the next two scores being centuries.

Without compromising on his calculated and chanceless approach to ODI cricket, which has been embedded in his system over the years like a computer chip, Virat has been taking some extra risks, hitting more boundaries and sixes and being more free-flowing than ever with the bat.

In a post on X, Kaif said, "Virat Kohli plays ODIs like he is playing Delhi local league. Looks relaxed, jokes with mates, always has a smile on his face. Takes a hard look at bowlers, plays aggressively but shows patience. If he continues like this, remains motivated, he can keep playing for India for the next 5-6 years."

Following his retirement from Test cricket in May, Virat returned to Team India in the ODI leg of the Australia tour in October, with his previous assignment being the ICC Champions Trophy in March. But with two successive ducks and rusty movement, speculation rose if Virat should continue playing the format with the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in mind with the less amount of ODIs taking place. But starting from that relief-giving 74* at Sydney, Virat's bat has bled 677 runs in these seven innings at an average of 135.4, with three centuries and four fifties. This also includes knocks of 131 and 77 that he played for Delhi on his return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) after 15 years this year.

During the 1st ODI against New Zealand, he also became the third player to touch the 28,000-run mark in international cricket and overtook Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) as the second-highest run-getter in international cricket. Now in 557 matches, Virat has made 28,068 runs at an average of 52.66, with 84 centuries in 146 centuries.

