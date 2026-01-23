Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary believes that Shubman Gill should be sacked as the ODI captain and that the BCCI should reappoint Rohit Sharma. Gill replaced Rohit as the team's skipper in October 2025, but he has lost both the ODI series he has played so far as captain. He made his captaincy debut in Australia, where India suffered a series loss. After missing the home series against South Africa, India once again suffered a series loss against New Zealand under his leadership. Gill's captaincy came under heavy fire during the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, and during a recent interaction with InsideSport, Tiwary said the BCCI should 'course correct' and start preparing for the 2027 World Cup.

"Yes, absolutely. That's what I'm suggesting because there's still time to course correct. It's about the World Cup. It's not just about a bilateral series or a random tournament we are going to play," Tiwary said.

Tiwary added that if Rohit had been the captain during the series against New Zealand, things would likely have been different. India lost two matches in a row to suffer their first-ever home ODI series loss against New Zealand.

He went on to say that Rohit is a 'lot better' than Gill and he believes that India will have a better chance of winning the World Cup under Rohit's captaincy.

"What was the need to remove Rohit Sharma from the captaincy? I'm pretty sure that if Rohit were leading even today in the ODIs, it would have been a different result (New Zealand series) altogether. Because when he won the Champions Trophy, I think the team was going forward in the right direction," he said.

"Rohit is not a little better than Shubman, but a lot better, currently. That's why he's such a successful captain. You can win it (the World Cup) with Shubman's captaincy, but I'm suggesting comparing the captaincy of both. If Rohit becomes the captain, what is the percentage chance of winning? And if Shubman leads, what is the percentage chance of winning? I think everyone will say that if Rohit is the captain, then there is an 85 to 90 per cent chance of winning the World Cup," added Tiwary.