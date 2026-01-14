Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned whether the Indian team management - led by captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir - are not aligned with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, which is headed by Ajit Agarkar. Chopra brought up the curious case of all-rounder Nitish Reddy to raise his concern, stating that the 22-year-old gets picked in nearly every India squad, but hardly gets an opportunity. Even when he does, Chopra stated that he isn't utilised to his full potential.

"Are selectors and coaching staff not aligned? I don't understand what is going on with Nitish Reddy. He is selected in every format. When he plays, he does not bat, and gets very few deliveries to bowl," Chopra said, in a video on his official X account

"In white-ball cricket, selectors are selecting him, but he is not getting any games. In the South Africa series, there was plenty of dew. Fast bowlers were being used, but still no Nitish Reddy," he added.

Chopra questioned whether there is a difference in perspective between the selection committee and the team management.

"Why do selectors think that Nitish Reddy provides a balance to the team, and want to make him ready for the future in case Hardik Pandya gets injured, but the team management does not think the same? What exactly is going on? If he has to sit outside, it's better he plays the Vijay Hazare Trophy," Chopra further said.

Since impressing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series Down Under, Reddy's chances have been few and far between. The all-rounder's performances in Test cricket waned in 2025.

Reddy has played just four T20Is and two ODIs so far for Team India, despite being part of the scheme of things for well over a year now. Touted as a back-up to Hardik Pandya, Reddy has seen chances hard to come by even when Pandya has not played.