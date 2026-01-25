India all-rounder Shivam Dube put in an impressive show in the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday. He returned figures of 1 for 7 from one over and then scored 36 not out off 18 balls, with the help of one four and three sixes. On the bowling front, Dube was also impressive in the first T20I against the Black Caps. The right-arm medium pacer had returned figures of 2 for 28 in three overs in Nagpur, narrowly missing a hat-trick in the final over of the game.

Former India opener and 1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth praised Dube's bowling ability, saying batters think it is easy to take him on but end up losing their wickets to him.

"I think Dube is a good bowler. Batters think he is easy to hit and then get out to him. They are using him well. He batted also really well, at a 200 strike rate," he said on 'Cheeky Cheeka', as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Ishan Kishan justified his national recall with a sensational 76 off 32 balls, while captain Suryakumar Yadav scored his first fifty after 23 innings as India decimated New Zealand by seven wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series on Friday.

Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup, it all seems to be falling in place for India, with Suryakumar (82 not out off 37) overcoming a prolonged lean patch and Kishan emerging as a destructive top-order enforcer. India were expected to chase 209 on a belter of a pitch, but not with such ease after losing Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson by the second over of the chase.

Suryakumar and Dube closed out the game in a canter as India gunned down the target in 15.2 overs.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav rediscovered form with two timely strikes in the middle overs as India limited New Zealand to 208 for 6.

Rachin Ravindra (44 off 26) and skipper Mitchell Santner (47 not out off 27) took the attack to India in different phases of the game to ensure New Zealand crossed the 200-run mark.

