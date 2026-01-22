Indian cricket team star batter Abhishek Sharma scripted history by becoming the fastest player to reach 5000 runs in T20 cricket. During the first T20I encounter against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday, the left-handed opener slammed 84 off just 35 deliveries with the help of 5 fours and 8 sixes. During his explosive knock, he completed 5000 runs in T20 cricket and he achieved the feat in just 2898 balls. Previously, the record belonged to West Indies' Andre Russell who slammed 5000 runs in 2942 balls.

Fewest balls to 5000 runs in men's T20s

2898 – Abhishek Sharma (India)

2942 – Andre Russell (West Indies)

3127 – Tim David (Australia/Singapore)

3196 – Will Jacks (England)

3239 – Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma said he does not believe in range-hitting and instead backs his instincts and timing, stressing the importance of adapting to conditions after playing a decisive role in India's opening T20I win against New Zealand.

"We had a plan from day one and are just following it. I've figured out if you want to hit all balls or strike at 200, you have to carry intent. All teams have a plan for me. It's about my preparation. I'm going to back my instinct," said Abhishek, who was named Player of the Match, at the post-match presentation.

"I don't feel my role is high-risk, wouldn't say this is my comfort zone. But I've been practising to go big in the first six. I never do range-hitting. I'm more of a timing batter, I need to watch the ball and get used to the conditions.

"For it, I plan in my net session. I feel, if you watch your batting videos, you get an idea of where the bowler bowls to you," he said.

(With PTI inputs)