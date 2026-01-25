Abhishek Sharma continues his sensational run in international cricket. The southpaw made his T20I debut in July 2024 and has never looked back since. Abhishek has been breaking multiple records at the highest level with his unbelievable batting skills. On Sunday, it was yet another fiery knock from the India opener, with New Zealand at the receiving end of it. Abhishek slammed a 14-ball fifty in the third game of the five-match T20I series against the Black Caps at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Abhishek narrowly missed Yuvraj Singh's record for the fastest T20I fifty by a full-member nation player. Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj had gone berserk during a 2007 T20 World Cup game against England, smashing a 12-ball fifty. Overall, Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee tops the list with a nine-ball fifty against Mongolia in 2023.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma became the first player in T20I cricket to smash nine fifties in 25 balls or fewer. Just a few minutes later, his record was equalled by captain Suryakumar Yadav, who scored his fifty in 25 balls during the game.

Abhishek remained unbeaten on 68 off 20, while Suryakumar smashed 57 not out off 26 as India made a mockery of a 154-run target set by New Zealand in the third T20I. The duo shared a 102-run stand off just 40 balls as the hosts won by eight wickets.

"That's what my team wants from me. Not easy to do it everytime. Yuvraj's 12-ball fifty is impossible to beat. It's mental and the support you get from teammates. All batters are batting well, going forward it'll be fun this series. Stepping leg side is about field placement, if I get room then I can hit off side. I just want to play with the field," Abhishek said after the game.

India captain Suryakumar won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. Led by Jasprit Bumrah's 3 for 17, the hosts restricted the Black Caps to 153 for 9 in 20 overs. India reached home without breaking a sweat, thanks to the carnage from Abhishek and Suryakumar.

With the win, India sealed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, with two matches to go.