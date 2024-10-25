Yet another cheap dismissal for Virat Kohli invited another critical post on social media from former India star Sanjay Manjrekar. Virat arrived in the middle of the Pune pitch, hoping to revive India's hopes with the bat against New Zealand on Day 2 of the second Test. But, after facing 8 balls, the talismanic batter was bowled by Mitchell Santner. With just 1 run scored from 9 balls, Kohli only had himself to blame for a poor shot selection against the Kiwi spinner.

Manjrekar called the shot by Kohli "worst ever in his career" as others on social media also expressed astonishment at the silly shot a batter of Kohli's class played.

"Oh dear! Virat will know himself that he has just played the worst shot of his career to get out. Got to feel for him...coz as always he came out with solid & honest intent," Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

India started off the day with 9 wickets in hand. Skipper Rohit Sharma was the only batter to have been dismissed on Day 1, having departed for a duck.

However, New Zealand spinner ran riot with the ball, with the likes of Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips bagging four and two wickets each respectively to send seven Indian batters packing before the conclusion of the first session.

Losing the toss at the start of the Test seemed to have proven costly for India, as New Zealand set a great foundation after opting to bat first. After losing the series opener in Bengaluru, India can't afford to lose the second Test against New Zealand.