India's hope of averting a humiliating 0-3 whitewash at home for the first time ended in less than two sessions on Sunday. India suffered yet another batting collapse in pursuit of 147. he likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan departed without contributing much with the bat, leaving fans and experts fuming on social media. Barring Rishabh Pant, none did anything worth mentioning. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar even went on to call India's top-order collapse against the Kiwis worst their their 36 and 46 all-out lows.

"That Sarfaraz Khan shot finishes off so far, one of the worst batting displays by India. This is worse than 36 & 46 all out," Manjrekar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Later, Manjrekar made an insight on India's tactics of using rank turners.

Following the Kiwis' historic 3-0 series win over India in Tests, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said that it was a "massive achievement" for them. In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on Indian batters, spinning them towards history as NZ beat India by 25 runs and become the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

India started the series on a disappointing note after the hosts conceded an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

In the Pune Test, Rohit Sharma-led India tried to make a comeback in the three-match series, however, the hosts ended up losing against New Zealand by 113 runs.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Latham opened up on how they were trying to adapt to the conditions before coming to the Test series in India. He added that the Kiwis will "celebrate the series win as a group together over tonight and the next couple of days before we head home."

With ANI Inputs