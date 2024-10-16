There was little to cheer for the crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the first session on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand on Wednesday. Rain continued to pour as no action was possible and the toss was also delayed in the match. However, the supporters found a reason to cheer as local hero Virat Kohli came out on the field. Kohli has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and enjoys a special connection with the fanbase. The crowd roared in excitement as Virat made his way to the ground under an umbrella before leaving for an indoor training session.

Rain delayed the toss on day one of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Heavy showers kept the ground covered ahead of a scheduled 9.30am (0400 GMT) start time, with rain forecast to interrupt play for the first two days.

Preparations for the first match of the three-Test series were also hit by the weather, which caused training for both teams to be cancelled on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma's in-form India are firm favourites at home and come in fresh from a 2-0 sweep of Bangladesh.

New Zealand, who will be without injured leading batsman Kane Williamson for at least the first match, lost both Tests in Sri Lanka last month.

Tim Southee stepped down as captain after Sri Lanka swept the series 2-0, with Tom Latham taking full-time charge for the first time.

The second Test begins in Pune on October 24 and the third is in Mumbai from November 1.

(With AFP inputs)