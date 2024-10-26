Virat Kohli was frustrated man on Saturday. The star India batter is not going through the best of phases. Before India's second innings against New Zealand in the second Test, Kohli's scores in the series read 0, 70 and 1. His latest innings was also not noteworthy as he fell for jusy 17 that left India reeling against New Zealand chasing a high target. Ultimately India fell short by 113 runs to slump to their first home Test series loss in 12 years. Kohli was left seething after his dismissal after he was trapped in front of the wicket by MItchell Santner.

While the umpire gave out, Kohli took the DRS. Ball tracker showed that it was clipping the outer part of leg stump and Kohli was shocked. Kohli did not move intially before going out reluctantly. When he got out of the field he even smashed his bat on a box venting out his frustration.

Virat was totally disappointed with the decision of Umpire



New Zealand's victory also places them in a select group of visiting teams that have managed to win a Test series in India. Historically, only five teams have achieved this feat, England (five times, last in 2012/13), West Indies (five times, last in 1983/84), Australia (four times, last in 2004/05), Pakistan (1986/87), and South Africa (1999/00). With this series win, New Zealand becomes the latest team to join this elite group.

The loss signifies the end of India's remarkable record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series victories, which stood as the longest such sequence for any team. As Indian cricket faces a period of reflection and adjustment, the team will need to address its shortcomings, particularly in handling spin-friendly conditions, as they prepare for future challenges ahead.

