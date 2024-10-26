Fans sympathised with star India batter Virat Kohli after his 'unfortunate' dismissal on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against New Zealand in Pune. With a mammoth target of 359 in front of them, India needed Kohli to stand tall with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal already back in the hut. While Kohli did get a decent start, he was undone by a beautiful delivery from Mitchell Santer, who got it to zip quickly off the surface. The ball hit him straight in front of the leg stump and umpire Richard Illingworth raised his finger.

While Kohli was to quick to review the call, the ball tracking showed that the ball would've gone on to clip the leg stump, meaning the decision can't be overturned.

Kohli, of course, did not like the decision one bit. He was visibly disappointed at the call and hurled a mouthful after hesitating to walk back to the dressing room.

Following his dismissal, fans sympathised with Kohli and labelled him as the unluckiest cricketer of all time.

Here's how fans reacted to Kohli's dismissal:

Most unluckiest cricketer ever pic.twitter.com/HEAK6XvLY7 — Saurav (@saurav_viratian) October 26, 2024

Virat Kohli Looking so good and that one ball comes and the umpire is always ready to raise his finger !!#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/NMeOjt6l80 — (@VKwonUsWC24) October 26, 2024

Him and Umpire's Call against NZ - the story continues. pic.twitter.com/QRRS4jOkfH — Yogesh (@yogeshontop) October 26, 2024

- This is Heartbreaking to see. pic.twitter.com/zq46eEIRCq — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) October 26, 2024

Umpire call Virat Kohli unlucky original decision OUT #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/qiY1cQPCil — MAHENDRA MAHALA (@mahendrmahala) October 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Santner put New Zealand on the cusp of their first Test series win in India, reducing the hosts to 178-7 at tea in a chase of 359.

Santner, who took 7-53 in India's first innings of 156, rattled the Indian batting with five wickets on day three of the second Test on a turning pitch in Pune.

Ravindra Jadeja, on four, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on nine, were batting at the break with India staring at their first Test series defeat at home since December 2012.

India bowled out New Zealand for 255 inside the first hour of play and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in his 65-ball 77 came out attacking to raise hopes of a miracle.

(With AFP Inputs)