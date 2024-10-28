The Indian cricket team has already lost its ongoing home Test series to New Zealand. In the three-match affair, the Rohit Sharma-led side trails 0-2 against the visitors with a game to go. It also turned out to be India's first Test series loss on home soil in 12 years. Talks of India's dominance at home were put to rest by the Blackcaps, who fetched the best of the conditions on offer. While the hosts' defeat has put them under severe criticism, former South Africa captain and batter AB de Villiers has pointed out that there is nothing wrong with India.

De Villiers, in fact, said that New Zealand's win is a result of the touring team's brilliance in adapting to the new conditions. The cricketing great also cited the example of Virat Kohli for the batter's impressive performance on South African soil to back his opinion.

"When you go to India, Indian players are the best players of spin, it is perceived to be, doesn't always mean that it is a fact that all the batters are the best players of spin in the world. When you get a turning wicket and you get a good bowler, no matter how good of a player you are, you will be under pressure. If the batter has got the mind and skill and the ability, you can score runs in any conditions in the world," said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

"There is nothing wrong with the Indian batters, they are incredible players, all of them and they can play spin. But I think a lot of teams have caught up and that perception of when you go to India, you are going to have a hard time, those times are gone.

"The 90s and early 2000s are gone, when you are just a walking wicket in certain conditions. Look at Virat Kohli, he has scored 100s in South Africa as well," he added.