Indian cricket team decided to make three changes in the playing XI for the second Test encounter against New Zealand in Pune starting Thursday. Shubman Gill came back from injury after missing the first Test in Bengaluru while pacer Akash Deep and all-rounder Washington Sundar were also included. On the other hand, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav lost their spots in the playing XI following the crushing loss in Bengaluru. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar was not convinced by the massive changes made by India and said that the inclusion of Washington shows that India are 'worried about their batting' after the defeat.

"I don't see a lot of teams making three changes unless there are injury concerns. Washington Sundar inclusion which actually tells you they are worried about their batting. More than his bowling, they need his batting down the order as the cushion. Yes, there is a lot of talk about the left-handers in the New Zealand batting unit, but I would have picked Kuldeep Yadav, who can also turn it away from a left-hander," Gavaskar said.

However, former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull said that the changes do not mean that India are panicking but added that the team management needs to back their players.

"I don't think, they have pressed the panic button. It just surprises me a little bit. There were press conferences before the tour about backing players, backing their ability and all of a sudden, after one Test match, you are saying the guy who was good enough in the first Test match is now not good enough. Okay, Sarfaraz knocked the door down with that big 150. But, you are all of a sudden not backing the guy that you backed in Test match No. 1," Doull said.

"Washington Sundar, coming off runs in domestic cricket, straightaway is in the XI. Does that tell me they are not happy with how Ashwin bowled? But they are bringing in another off-spinner because he (Ashwin) didn't bowl well in the first test. I will tell you what, he will bowl well here," he added.