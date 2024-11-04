Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar believes that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are going through a bad patch of form but added that people should not "read too much into it". Both Rohit and Virat had horrible outings as India slumped to a humiliating 0-3 series loss against New Zealand in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing 147 on Day 3, Rohit and Virat were dismissed cheaply as the hosts were bundled out for just 121. Gavaskar said that the duo has not enjoyed any luck in the three-match Test series against New Zealand and that has made the situation worse for them.

"Even the best of players go through bad patches. These weren't easy pitches to bat on in all three matches. Except, perhaps, the second innings in Bengaluru. Sometimes you need a bit of luck… like you make the first mistake and the ball goes only near the stump. Somebody drops a catch, a close LBW goes in your favour. All these things can happen. But when going through a bad patch, everything goes against you. Somebody takes a brilliant catch, you get a great delivery. I won't read too much into it," Gavaskar told the Indian Express.

Gavaskar also believed that the top Indian batters should have played the Duleep Trophy ahead of the New Zealand series and pointed out that match practice is extremely important for Team India.

"They should have had some practice, definitely. It's a long gap. I know we beat Bangladesh and therefore it looked as if it's going to be a cakewalk against New Zealand.

"But New Zealand obviously had the better attack. And players who play in India, in the IPL, have a sense of what Indian pitches do. Almost half the New Zealand side played here during various stages of the IPL. So, they have an idea of what the pitches do," he asserted.

India's Test stars now have a few days off before they start prepreations for the Australia tour.