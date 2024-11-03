Pakistan's brilliant comeback series win against England met with a bit of controversy after the legendary Ramiz Raja asked skipper Shan Masood some objectionable questions. Ramiz's post-match interview with Masood left fans on social media fuming, prompting a fiery reaction form Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir too. The controversy spiraled to the extent that Ramiz also had to issue a clarification. Now, Masood has also broken his silence on the matter, saying there are no hard feelings from his side.

Pakistan suffered a defeat at the hands of England in the opening Test against England. The hosts then went on to beat the tourists in the following two matches to secure a 2-1 series triumph.

After the match, Ramiz asked Masood: "There are two things that you will see. One is how to play on seaming conditions and the other thing is if it is a one-off. How did you achieve this, six losses in a row?"

In response, Masood said: "Ramiz bhai, we needed this win. The nation needed this win and I am really happy for Pakistan," Shan Masood replied.

Finally breaking his silence on the matter, Masood said that he is someone who takes criticism in a constructive way but also knows when to filter out stuff.

"There are no hard feelings from my side. "I've always been an open book in front of the media and tried to conduct myself in the best possible way. People have every right to ask questions however they want. I want to give the best account of myself and for my character to be reflected the way I am. I'm good at taking constructive criticism and I'm also good at filtering stuff out," Masood told BBC Stumped.

Masood also spoke of Babar Azam's situation, after the Pakistan icon was left out form the second and the third Test against England. Masood is hopeful that the break would help Babar in the upcoming white-ball assignment against Australia.