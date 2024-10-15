The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made its preference clear as the India squad for the Test series against New Zealand was announced. While Rohit Sharma remains the captain of the team, the BCCI selection committee officially put the vice-captain tag on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been widely recognised as India's most important player at present. Though Bumrah doesn't have much captaincy experience, he has been a part of the leadership group for a long time.

Ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, Rohit was asked about Bumrah's leadership, considering the fact that he has now officially been given the vice-captain's tag. The Hitman explained how much he has welcomed Bumrah's inputs during matches, even though he doesn't have a lot of captaincy experience at any level.

"Bumrah is one of the experienced players in the team, not captained a lot but whatever I have discussed with him, he is always there when it comes to talking with the bowling group or even during the match, It's good to have him around," Rohit said in the presser.

Rohit also spoke about the potential return of Bumrah's pace bowling partner Mohammed Shami. The India skipper all but ruled out Shami's inclusion for the Australia tour, suggesting the veteran speedster remains undercooked.

"To be honest, right now, it's pretty difficult for us to make a call on him, whether he'll be fit for this series or the Australia series. He recently had swelling on his knee, which was quite unusual," Rohit said.

"He was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 percent, he had swelling in his knee, that put him back a little bit in his recovery. So, he had to start again. Right now, he's at NCA, he's working with the physios and the doctors at NCA," he added.