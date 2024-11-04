Team India's stalwarts tasted dirt once again as New Zealand spinners ran riot in the second innings of the Wankhede Test. Chasing a target of 147 runs to win the third and final match of the series, India lost half of their team for just 29 runs. There were huge expectations from the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to bail out the team and earn a consolation win. Both fell prey to the tricky of New Zealand spinners on Sunday.

While Rohit was dismissed looking to go for a big hit against Kiwi pacer Matt Henry, Kohli was undone by 'local boy' Ajaz Patel. In fact, Rohit's rash shot was severely criticised by commentator Harsha Bhogle, who struggled to wrap his head around the approach opted by India's skipper.

"Trying to get my head round Rohit Sharma's approach. Struggling. That was a wicket on a platter and ends a disappointing home season for him with 133 in 10 innings," Harsha posted on X (formerly Twitter) after Rohit's dismissal.

Kohli, who only has one fifty-plus score in this series, was dismissed for a single run from 7 balls. Harsha highlighted how poor Kohli and Rohit have been this home Test campaign for India.

"Kohli 192 in 10 innings. Rohit 133. It has been a forgettable home season for the big two," the renowned commentator wrote on social media.

India have barely benefitted from Rohit and Kohli's contributions this series, with their underwhelming show becoming one of the key factors behind the team's first Test series loss at home since 2012.