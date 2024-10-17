India captain Rohit Sharma was frustrated man as New Zealand outplayed them on all fronts on the opening day of the 1st Test in Bengaluru. After opting to bat, India collapsed to a record low total of 46 at home as Matt Henry and William O'Rourke took five and four wickets respectively. To make things worse, India were a bit sloppy on the field as the New Zealand batters scored quick runs in response. India's new ball bowlers failed to create much, but when the chance did arrive, the fielders failed to capitalise.

In the 13th over, New Zealand captain Tom Latham got an inside edge after Mohammed Siraj got one to bounce away from him.

The ball hit the outside edge and flew between first and second slip. Virat Kohli was standing at first slip while Rahul was at the second.

Unfortunately, neither Kohli nor Rahul made the attempt to grab the ball. However, the replays showed that it was Rahul's catch.

Rahul was caught in two minds as the ball flew past him and hit the boundary rope. This left Rohit a big agitated.

To express his disappointment, Rohit flung his arms in disbelief while Siraj, the bowler, also seemed frustrated.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke combined to dismiss India in 31.2 overs in the second session after the hosts elected to bat in overcast conditions. The opening day of the Test was washed out.

It was India's third-lowest Test score ever. Their previous lowest at home was 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

Their lowest overall is 36 against Australia in a pink-ball Adelaide Test in 2020. They fell for 42 against England at Lord's in 1974.

Henry wrapped up the innings with a five-wicket haul and his last strike of Kuldeep was his 100th Test wicket.

