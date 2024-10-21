The loss to New Zealand in the first Test marked a rare occasion for the Team India as they lost two home Tests in the same calendar year for the first time in 12 years. A fine bowling performance from Matt Henry and William O'Rourke, coupled with brilliant batting from Rachin Ravindra, helped New Zealand secure an eight-wicket victory over a resilient Indian side in the first Test at Bengaluru on Sunday. This is the Kiwis' first win in India in over 36 years, since 1988. With this victory, they lead the three-match series 1-0.

Apart from this defeat, India's only other loss this year came during the first Test of the five-match series to England in January by 28 runs.

The last time it happened before 2024 was in 2012, during the series against England, in which they lost the next two Tests of the three-match series during November-December after initially taking a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, this was Rohit's third Test loss as captain, which is the joint third-highest defeat as skipper of India.

Apart from Rohit, the likes of MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and Bishan Singh Bedi all lost three Tests as well.

Meanwhile, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi tops the unwanted list with nine defeats.

This was New Zealand's only third win against India in 37 Tests on the Indian soil, which includes a win by 167 runs at Nagpur in 1969, a win by 136 runs in Wankhede at 1988.

Advertisement

Also, this is the first time since 2000 a visiting team has successfully chased a 100-plus target in the fourth innings in India. This is a rare failure on the part of Indian bowling.

India posted 462 runs in their second innings, their highest-ever total in an innings during a home defeat, outdoing the score of 449 runs made against Pakistan in Bengaluru at 2005.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*) helped the Kiwis secure a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 off 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) provided a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Khan then took charge, first building a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 off 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Rishabh Pant (99 off 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India collapse, losing seven wickets for just 54 runs as the middle order failed to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling India's batting line-up when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 off 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Tim Southee (73 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 off 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) tore through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).

(With Added Inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)