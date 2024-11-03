Ravichandran Ashwin was one of India's heroes on Day 2 of the third Test against New Zealand in Wankhede, picking up three wickets as the tourists went 9 down for 171 runs by stumps. Ashwin didn't look at his absolute best until the Mumbai Test but pulled up his socks as India took on the Kiwis in a must-win clash, from the World Test Championship perspective. Of the three wickets that Ashwin bagged on Saturday, the delivery to bamboozle Glenn Phillips was unarguably the most impressive.

Ashwin produced a stunning carrom ball that spun away from the right-handed Phillips after pitching on the leg-stump. The ball beat the outside edge of the Kiwi star's bat and shattered his stumps. The visual was a pure treat to the eyes of fans.

Other than his three wickets, Ashwin also produced a fine performance in the field, particularly to take a diving catch on the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja, to dismiss Daryl Mitchell.

"I wanted to get as close to the ball as possible. I have got great hands and I trusted my hands to go through with it [on the Mitchell catch]," Ashwin said on the catch at the end of the day's play.

Ashwin also shed light on his strategy in the match, particularly the partnership with Ravindra Jadeja as the two claimed 7 wickets between them in the second innings.

"The game itself is divided into two halves. The one from the pavilion end and the other side, the wicket is responding very differently. It's slightly flatter from the one where we are bowling from the dressing room side, the bounce is much lesser, so I thought I would try and use it the other way. The batters are also knowing that it's easier to take me on from this side. So I wanted to give something different," Ashwin remarked.

India need just one more wicket to wrap up the New Zealand tail in the second innings.