Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has fired shots at the Indian cricket team following its rare series loss at home to New Zealand. New Zealand on Saturday won the second Test in Pune by 113 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, and handed India a first home series loss in nearly 12 years. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Shehzad hailed New Zealand for dominating India in their own backyard. He also labelled the Indian team as "paper tigers".

"New Zealand have come to India and thrashed them as if they had the right to do so, beating them like kids and walking away. They've pulled a prank on India. People are now saying, 'Kagaz ke sher, aur ghar mein dher' (Paper tigers, crumbled at home)," Shehzad was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

Shehzad suggested India got complacent because of the home factor, adding that Rohit Sharma and his men played like schoolboys.

"When India were bowled out for 46 runs (in the first Test), Rohit Sharma had said, 'Everyone has a bad day.' And we accept that. Absolutely fair. But in this Test match too, the way you've played cricket, it seems like you've become complacent. Rohit Sharma says that they don't believe in unnecessary talk, but that spirit was missing in the last two Tests. These two matches have been played in a way that makes it seem like schoolboys were playing," he added.

New Zealand's series win was their first on Indian soil since they began touring there in 1955.

Tom Latham's men ended India's record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins, the home team's previous series loss coming against England in December 2012.

Skipper Rohit and Kohli were among India's batting failures against a New Zealand spin attack led by Mitchell Santner.

Advertisement

India's batting collapses in the series included 46 all out in the first innings of the opening Test and then 156 in the second.

Rohit fell for a duck and eight in the second Test while Kohli made one and 17, falling both times to Santner's left-arm spin.

India's disappointing show has left them grappling for quick answers ahead of a five-Test tour of Australia starting next month.

(With AFP Inputs)