After the first India vs New Zealand Test, all eyes will be on the second Test that starts in Pune on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led side succumbed to a rare defeat at home in the first Test in Bengaluru, and now must win the next two Tests to keep their road to qualifying for the World Test Championship smooth. Rain and overcast conditions impacted the first Test as India were all out for 46 in the first innings. However, according to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the second test pitch will favour spinners.

The black soil pitch in Pune will have lower bounce compared to M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It will be flatter and slower, said the report.

The report further stated that there is likely to be no grass on the pitch against New Zealand in Pune. After the first hour post toss, the seam movement will not be much but the dry surface will aid reverse swing. Due to the surface being slow with pacers getting little help, the toss will be vital and teams would want to bat first.

After New Zealand defeated India by 8 wickets in Bengaluru on Sunday, Indian cricket has made a crucial squad adjustment. Washington Sundar has been added to the team for the second and third Tests against New Zealand.

This decision follows Sundar's outstanding performance in the ongoing Elite Group D Ranji match against Delhi.

Sundar impressed with a remarkable 152 runs off 269 balls, featuring 19 fours and a six for Tamil Nadu. Batting at number three, a position different from his usual lower-middle-order slot, Sundar's innings was a pivotal moment in the match.

Known for his all-round abilities, Sundar has proven his worth both as a spinner and a batter. In his Test career, he has scored 265 runs in four Tests and six innings, boasting an impressive average of 66.25. His achievements include three fifties, with a top score of 96 not out.

Sundar's inclusion in the squad is expected to bolster the Indian team as they prepare for the upcoming Tests against New Zealand. His form and versatility will be valuable assets as India aims to bounce back from the recent defeat.

With ANI inputs