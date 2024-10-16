Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE, 1st Test, Day 1: Toss Delayed, Will Rain Force Rohit Sharma To Change XI?
India vs New Zealand Live Score: The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain in Bengaluru
IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Scorecard: Rohit Sharma and Tom Latham© AFP
India vs New Zealand LIVE, 1st Test, Day 1: The toss for the first Test between India and New Zealand has been delayed due to rain in Bengaluru. India face New Zealand in what is a very crucial series for the Rohit Sharma-led side as they aim for a World Test Championship final berth. If India can clean sweep the three-match series, India will be all but assured of WTC final spot. India next face Australia in an away series and before that this series at home will be important to garner some crucial points. All eyes will be on youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal who has had a stellar run in recent times. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Bengaluru
1st Test, New Zealand in India, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 16, 2024
Day 1 | Match Delayed
IND
NZ
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
- 09:29 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Deadly Ashwin-Jadeja duoIndia has only minor concerns, but New Zealand's troubles across batting and bowling departments are more pronounced. Their batsmen struggled copiously against Sri Lankan spinners recently while losing an away series 0-2, and here they will have to negate two modern-day greats in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. They took 20 wickets together against Bangladesh and with the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch expected to give some assistance to spinners, the veterans might be itching to have a bowl here.
- 09:28 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Tough battle against KiwisNew Zealand are playing without their star batter Kane Williamson, who has been out due to an injury. Under the captaincy of Tom Latham, the Blackcaps will aim to break India's Test win record at home . New Zealand attack has capable hands in pacers Matt Henry, William O'Rourke and the experienced Tim Southee, if he gets to play here after a sharp decline in his form. This one will be an interesting battle.
- 09:25 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live: India rely on Kohli-RohitRohit Sharma, who has played 15 innings this year, has made two hundreds but managed only one fifty in the remaining 13, totaling 497 runs in eight Tests at just over 35. Virat Kohli, 53 runs shy of 9000 Test runs, has not made even a fifty in six innings this year, and while Rohit often perishes in his attempt to grab the momentum, his colleague offers a much more curious case. The 35-year-old Kohli has not been able to convert the two starts he got this year, ending up with 46 (vs SA) and 47 (vs Bangladesh), stirring the uncomfortable memories of that great slump between 2019 and 2023.
- 09:24 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Gill-Jaiswal key for IndiaShubman Gill's last 10 innings are dotted with three hundreds and two fifties, while Yashasvi Jaiswal's last eight outings in Test cricket feature a 214 and five fifties. Those numbers are not to be scoffed at. But at the same time, it is important for them to build on the foundation through this series, a precursor to the much tougher journey to Australia next month. Gill seems to have sorted his issues with the in-coming deliveries from pacers, but a trace of the old failing still remains. In Chennai, Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahamud troubled him with nip-backers before eventually grabbing his wicket. Similarly, Jaiswal has a penchant to go for expansive shots against pace bowlers to get dismissed, evidenced by his three dismissals recently against Bangladesh quicks.
- 09:15 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live: India's Predicted XIWhile the line-up looked settled, an India Today report said that Shubman Gill is feeling pain on his shoulder and neck. If Gill does not play, there might be some problem in having a settled XI. However, here's our Predicted XI of India for the first Test against New Zealand.
- 09:06 (IST)
- 09:00 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Raining in BengaluruOhh!!! There's a bad news coming from Bengaluru that the city is facing some rainfall. As per the current visual, the covers are on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in order to protect the pitch. With that, the toss has been delayed and the wait continues. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
- 08:56 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live: Will Shubman Gill play?As per a report by India Today, young batter Shubman Gill is currently suffering through a stiff neck. There are questions regarding his participation in the first Test against New Zealand. If Gill misses out, then it's a golden opportunity for batter Sarfaraz Khan to get included in the Playing XI.
- 08:16 (IST)IND vs NZ, 1st Test Day 1 Live: India high on momentumTeam India will be coming to this series after registering a massive clean sweep against Bangladesh in a recently-concluded two-match Test series. Rohit Sharma and co claimed comfortable wins over Bangladesh and are high on momentum. The hosts will now look to replicate the same magic against the mighty Kiwis, in order to prepare for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
