India vs New Zealand 3rd Test LIVE Telecast: Having lost a home Test series after 12 years, India head into the third and final Test against New Zealand aiming to avoid an embarrassing 3-0 series whitewash. India are expected to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, in what will be the final Test match before the highly-anticipated five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. The Test also provides a chance for the out-of-form Indian batting lineup to find their rhythm, with the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill under the scanner.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test LIVE Streaming And Live Telecast: When and where to watch?

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match take place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will take place on Friday, October 1.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match be held?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd Test match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

