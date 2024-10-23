India Predicted XI vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: There has been a lot of discussion over whether Sarfaraz Khan or KL Rahul will lose their spot in the playing XI with Shubman Gill coming out of injury for India ahead of the second Test match against New Zealand in Pune starting Thursday. Gill missed the first Test match in Bengaluru due to a stiff neck but head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that the youngster has recovered completely. In that case, a return in the playing XI for Gill can mean either the in-form Sarfaraz or Rahul misses out on selection with the right-hander expected to bat at No. 3.

Sarfaraz has been enjoying an exceptional level of form lately and he proved his mettle on international stage with a brilliant 150 in Bengaluru. On the other hand, the management has shown support for Rahul despite his recent struggles and Gambhir said that he will continue backing Rahul.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to open the batting for India with Virat Kohli batting in the No. 3 slot. Considering the form that Sarfaraz has shown and the statements made by the coaching staff, it looks like both him and KL Rahul are expected to retain their position.

With no Gill in the side, Sarfaraz will take at No. 4 while Rahul will bat at No. 6 with Rishabh Pant keeping wickets and batting at No. 5 after recovering from an injury scare.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who was the latest addition to the squad, is expected to replace Ravichandran Ashwin while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to retain their spot. In the pace department, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to be the two options.

India Predicted XI for 2nd Test match against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.