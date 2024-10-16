The fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru were left disappointed on Wednesday as play was called off on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand due to rain. The constant rain meant that even the toss did not take place and weather predictions state that the situation may not get better over the next four days. India sit comfortably at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table with a PCT of 74.24 but a complete washout in the Bengaluru Test may cause some concern for the Rohit Sharma-led side's dreams of reaching the WTC Final.

India have played in the last two WTC Finals but failed to win the title. Right now, they sit at the top of the table with Australia in second position. Sri Lanka are third while England and South Africa are fourth and fifth respectively. That means India are still favourites to reach the WTC Final.

However, in order to qualify for the summit clash, India needed five wins and a draw in their last 10 Test matches. They were off to a great start with a 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh and according to fans and experts, the side had a great chance of repeating the show against New Zealand.

However, if one of the matches is completely washed out, India will have to win three out of their last 7 matches. While two of them are against New Zealand in the ongoing series, the challenge will get much tougher as they take on Australia in a much-anticipated five-match series away from home.

Rain washed out the opening day of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru.

The southern Indian city has been lashed by rain for the past 48 hours and more wet weather is forecast in the coming days.

New Zealand's one-off Test against Afghanistan near New Delhi was abandoned last month without a ball being bowled after five days of rain.

After persistent rain at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday umpires called off the day at 2:30 pm (0900 GMT).

The toss is now set for 8:45 am on Thursday, if it dries up. Preparations for the first match of the three-Test series were also hit by the weather with training for both teams cancelled on Tuesday.

The second Test begins in Pune on October 24 and the third is in Mumbai on November 1.

(With AFP inputs)