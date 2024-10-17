Indian cricket stood witness to one of its darkest days as the Rohit Sharma-led side were dismissed for just 46 0 the side's lowest total at home. It's India's third lowest innings total in their Test history. At one point India were reduced to 34/7. With only three wickets left, there was every chance that India would not cross their lowest ever total of 36 - that the side had scored in Adelaide in 2020-21. India, however, were able to cross the 40-run mark.

After that former England captain Michael Vaughan mocked India.

"Look on the bright side Indian fans .. at least you have got past 36," Michael Vaughan on X.

Look on the bright side Indian fans .. at least you have got past 36 .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 17, 2024

He was blasted for the comment, with one social media user saying, "Have some shame" as England are behind India in World Test Championship points table.

Have shame before commenting.



England side is yet to win Test Series against us since 2019. — K. (@KrishnaVK_18) October 17, 2024

Don't worry we will still be playing the iCC test championship final — : "" (@alokntyl) October 17, 2024

In England, England were all out for 52 runs against Ireland, that too from a low level team.



At least India won the series after Australia was all out for 36 runs. — Amit Jha (@Amitranu7368006) October 17, 2024

Tinpot England failing to qualify for WTC final every time held at Lord's & struggling against a team which is at bottom of WTC cycle pic.twitter.com/R09OHcR8CW — Kriti Singh (@kritiitweets) October 17, 2024

Opener Devon Conway smashed a stroke-filled 61 to help New Zealand reach 82/1 in 20 overs at tea on day two of first Test against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

New Zealand also have a lead of 36 runs after bowling out India for just 46 earlier in the second session. After their bowlers and fielders joined forces to blow away India, Conway was the main aggressor in a 67-run opening stand with captain Tom Latham.

With bright sunshine slowly making way, Conway was superb in clipping and driving Mohammed Siraj for boundaries, followed by sweetly timing his fours off Jasprit Bumrah. What really stood out from Conway's breezy knock has been his takedown of premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

With his armoury of sweeps, reverse sweeps and even sixes smashed down the ground, Conway's attacking blitzkrieg ensured he got his tenth Test fifty in 54 balls, as Ashwin went for 31 runs in his six overs.

Though Kuldeep Yadav got India the breakthrough by trapping Latham lbw with a googly, Conway taking two more boundaries via drive and Will Young also taking a four meant New Zealand went into tea with hopes of taking a mammoth lead against India.

