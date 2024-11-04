India captain Rohit Sharma, on Sunday, went down in the history books for multiple wrong reasons. As New Zealand completed a 3-0 Test series sweep against India, winning the final match in Mumbai, Rohit became the first India captain to have suffered a clean sweep in a 3-match series at home. But, that isn't all, the India captain added another big 'unwanted first' to his tally as the first captain to have lost 4 Test matches at home in a single calendar year.

India last lost 4 Tests at home under the captaincy of MAK Pataudi. The hosts had then suffered beating against New Zealand (one Test) and Australia (three Tests). Rohit lost his first Test as captain in the 2024 campaign when England handed India a beating in the Hyderabad Test in January.

After the defeat against England, India went on to win the next six home assignments in the longest format of the game. India looked set to qualify for the World Test Championship final, courtesy of the brilliant home run, but New Zealand then handed India three consecutive defeats - in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai.

India started the series on a disappointing note after the hosts conceded an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

In the Pune Test, Rohit Sharma-led India tried to make a comeback in the three-match series, however, the hosts ended up losing against New Zealand by 113 runs.

Rohit had a disappointing series against New Zealand in the Tests. He scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 68.42 after playing all three matches of the Test series against the Kiwis.

Following the 3-0 series loss against New Zealand, Rohit became the first India captain to concede a 3-0 Test series defeat on home soil. Meanwhile, Tom Latham's New Zealand showcased a stupendous performance in the Tests against India and became the first team to win a long format series by 0-3 in India.

Rohit Sharma has led Team India in 21 matches in Test cricket and won 12 games. Meanwhile, he lost seven matches.

With ANI Inputs