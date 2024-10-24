The first day of the second India vs new Zealand Test was quite eventful for the home team. After a loss in the first Test, India must win this match to keep their awesome run going on. India made three changes to their line-up with Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Akash Deep coming in. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar's verdict was interesting. "I don't see a lot of teams making three changes unless there are injury concerns. Washington Sundar inclusion which actually tells you they are worried about their batting," he said. More than his bowling, they need his batting down the order as the cushion."

But Washington Sundar repaid the faith of the Indian selectors and returned with a seven-wicket haul in Pune as New Zealand were all out for 259.

Later, during the 19th over of the New Zealand innings, Gavaskar made an interesting comment. While some social media users said it was aimed at Rohit Sharma, it was not so. He was just giving a perspective regarding fielding change.

"If you had fielders like that – long-on and long-off – for the spinners before a lofted shot had been played, the captain would've been called a defensive captain. He's a defensive captain, he's a negative captain. Here now you try and block the boundaries,' said Sunil Gavaskar.

"This is a good field in the sense that there is one fielder at long-on for - with the turn. The mid-off is inside, which is how it should be."

Sunil Gavaskar said , " He is a defensive and negative Captain". #INDvNZ #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ia9SplPg6o — Randhir Mishra (@18ViratC) October 24, 2024

At Stumps on Day 1, India are 16/1 with Shubman Gill (10*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (6*) unbeaten on the crease.

The third session of the Pune Test started when New Zealand resumed their batting from 201/5, with Daryl Mitchell (16*) unbeaten.

Glenn Phillips joined Mitchell at the start of the session. Both batters were able to add just three runs to the total before Mitchell was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 18 runs for the side.

At the score of 236, Phillips was the next one to fall. The right-hand batter was dismissed at 9 on the bowling off Washington Sundar.

Tim Southee was sent back to the dressing room after scoring just five runs when the team score was 242.

Ten runs later, the visitors lost the wicket of Ajaz Patel as he was cleaned up by Sundar. The Tom Latham-led side was bundled out for 259 as Mitchell Santner was the last one to be dismissed. He went back after scoring 33 runs with the help of three fours and two sixes.