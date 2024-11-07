Former Indian cricket team batter Robin Uthappa criticised Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings for allowing New Zealand star Rachin Ravindra to practice at their academy ahead of the Test series against India. Ravindra emerged as the highest run-scorer for New Zealand as the visitors completed a 3-0 whitewash in the series. Ravindra was part of the CSK squad in IPL 2024 and the franchise allowed him to practice at their academy in order to get acclimatised to the Indian conditions. Uthappa was highly critical of CSK's decision and said that when the country's interest in at stake, a line should be drawn by the teams.

"Rachin Ravindra came here and practised at the CSK Academy. CSK is a beautiful franchise that will always look after its franchise players but a line has to be drawn where the interest of the country comes ahead of your franchise players, especially when he is a foreign player and comes and plays against our country," Uthappa said on his YouTube channel.

"I am not surprised that CSK always go over and above for their players but somewhere in that kindness, maybe I am not saying the right thing, I absolutely love CSK, but when it comes to the country, there should be a line somewhere where we do not cross that line," he added.

Rachin Ravindra described his team's 3-0 Test series victory over India as something special that is difficult to fully quantify. New Zealand secured a historic Test series victory in India with a dramatic 25-run win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel took 6-57 as India were bowled out for 121 in a chase of 147, as New Zealand also became the first visiting side to complete a landmark clean sweep in a three-Test series against India.

"It was unbelievable. On the field, it was a different feeling. I think it's nothing like I've quite experienced before. Just seeing everyone's elation, running towards each other. Ajaz's sixth wicket, and being in Mumbai and seeing all the boys together in a huddle jumping around. It's hard to quite quantify, but it's pretty special," said Ravindra on SEN Radio.

(With IANS inputs)